Woman Arrested in Anti-Prostitution Raid in Nagpur’s Kalamna

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Nagpur: The Social Security Cell of the Nagpur Crime Branch raided an alleged prostitution racket in the Kalamna police station area, arresting a woman accused of operating the illegal activity and rescuing a woman believed to be a victim.

Acting on specific information, the Crime Branch conducted a raid at a house in Saraswati Nagar, Kalamna Vasti, with the assistance of two independent witnesses and a decoy customer.

During the operation, police arrested the alleged woman operator and safely rescued one woman from the premises. According to the preliminary investigation, the accused allegedly lured women into prostitution by promising quick financial gains and arranged customers for monetary benefit.

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A case has been registered at Kalamna Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The accused has been handed over to Kalamna Police for further legal proceedings, while the investigation is ongoing.

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