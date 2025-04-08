Cricketers Call for Transparent Selection in Vidarbha Premier League T20

Advertisement



Yavatmal/Nagpur: In a significant move aimed at promoting fairness and equal opportunity, Mahesh Pawar of Cotton City Cricket Club, Yavatmal, has issued a formal appeal to the Vidarbha Cricket Association, urging transparency in the selection process for the upcoming Vidarbha Premier League (VPL) T20.

The letter, supported by players, enthusiasts, and club representatives from across the region, emphasizes the need to ensure that the league remains a true merit-based platform for cricketing talent in the Vidarbha region.

Gold Rate 08 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,100/- Gold 22 KT 81,900/- Silver / Kg - 90,600/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Key Recommendations for a Fairer Selection Process

The appeal outlines five major suggestions that aim to make the selection process more transparent and inclusive:

Open Trials for All:

Organize open selection trials so that every deserving player gets a chance to showcase their skills, regardless of their background or connections.

Recognize Grassroots Performance:

Give significant weightage to consistent performances at the club and district levels to identify true potential.

Include Diverse Selectors:

Form a selection panel that includes members from various districts to prevent favoritism and promote balanced representation.

Publish Selected Player List:

Make the list of selected players available to the public, promoting transparency and accountability in the process.

Promote Young Talent:

Prioritize emerging young players who can be groomed for future state and national-level representation.

A League with Growing Importance

The Vidarbha Premier League T20 has rapidly become one of the most awaited cricketing events in the region, offering a stage for local talent to shine. With growing popularity, the league is seen as a stepping stone for players aspiring to reach higher levels of the game, including state and national teams.

Speaking on behalf of many voices in Vidarbha cricket, Pawar stated that, “If the selection process remains fair and transparent, the VPL T20 will not only become the biggest tournament in the region, but also a factory for nurturing national and international cricketing stars.”

Awaiting Response from VCA

The cricketing community now looks forward to a response from the Vidarbha Cricket Association. Many hope that the board will consider the suggestions seriously and take proactive steps to enhance the credibility and inclusiveness of the tournament.

As the countdown to the next edition of the Vidarbha Premier League begins, all eyes are on the VCA to uphold the spirit of cricket and ensure every player’s hard work receives the recognition it deserves.

Advertisement