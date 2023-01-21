Cricketer Umesh Yadav duped of Rs 44 lakh by friend-turned-manager in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ace Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was duped of Rs 44 lakh by his friend-turned-manager, police said on Saturday. The incident reported under jurisdiction of Koradi Police.

According to police sources, Yadav (35), a resident of Shivaji Nagar had hired his friend Shailesh Dutta Thakre (37), a resident of Flat No. 46, Model School in Koradi area to look after his finances as the former spends more time on cricketing field across the world.

However, the accused Thakre defrauded Yadav to the tune of Rs 44 lakh on the pretext of buying property in MSEB Colony in Koradi area.

Based on the complaint lodged by Yadav, Koradi Police have booked accused Thakre under Sections 406, 420 of the IPC. The manhunt of the accused is on.

