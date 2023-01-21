7,245 accused convicted in last 2 years in Nagpur: Police Data

Nagpur: As many as 7,245 accused in 20,584 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL) cases registered by Nagpur City Police were convicted in the past two years. Last year, the conviction rate was about 43 percent.

A total of 4,514 persons were convicted in 7,795 IPC cases. Similarly, 673 accused were convicted in 4,211 SLL cases. In 2021, 6,335 IPC cases were disposed of and 2,939 accused were convicted. Likewise, 342 accused were convicted in 4,937 SLL cases. The overall conviction rate in IPC and SLL cases was 29 per cent in 2021.

The conviction rate in cases of crime against women in the year gone by was about 26 percent. In the past year, as many as 70 persons were convicted and 197 were acquitted in 267cases of rape and molestation. In 2021, 23 accused were convicted and 92 acquitted in 115 cases of rape and molestation. The conviction rate in 2021 was about 20 per cent.

The statistics made available by the City Police reflect an increasing conviction rate in the past 19 years. From 2004 up to November 2022, 14,695 accused were convicted. On an average, 773 accused were being convicted every year. The City Police launched an aggressive drive under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2021-22 and arrested drug peddlers in 238 cases of Ganja (marijuana), nine brown sugar, four Charas, one opium and 46 cases of Mephedrone. Police also arrested 320 persons for consuming drugs and narcotics.

