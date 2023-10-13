Rs 200 crore facelift for Nagpur’s Deekshabhoomi as a world attraction

Nagpur: After an eight-year journey since the initial announcement by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deekshabhoomi, a prominent site of historical and cultural significance, is finally set for a major transformation. Current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved a budget of Rs 200 crore for the redevelopment of this “Category A” tourism site, with the objective of making it an international tourist attraction, as per a report in a local English daily.

This development comes as a significant milestone, as it fulfils the long-standing aspirations of many who have sought to enhance the stature and facilities of Deekshabhoomi. The Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) has been entrusted with the execution of this extensive redevelopment project. Deekshabhoomi is a site with deep historical, cultural, and religious significance, being the place where Dr. B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, converted to Buddhism along with hundreds of thousands of his followers in 1956.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, which is responsible for the maintenance and preservation of Deekshabhoomi, had earlier made an appeal to the State Government for the comprehensive development of this site. In response, the government had appointed NIT/NMRDA (Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority) as the nodal agency for overseeing and executing the redevelopment project.

The journey to secure funding for this project was not without its challenges. In 2018, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was meticulously prepared, outlining the proposed redevelopment, and submitted to the District Collector and Member Secretary of the District Planning Committee. The State Government conditionally accepted this proposal, indicating their willingness to support the project.

However, the process included a series of modifications and suggestions. In 2019, the State Government recommended certain changes and directed the nodal agency to revise the DPR accordingly. This process culminated in March 2021, with the submission of a revised DPR, now amounting to Rs 178.32 crore, along with the suggested modifications.

The most recent and pivotal development in this long journey occurred earlier this year when a high-powered committee, chaired by the State Chief Secretary, granted approval for the revised proposal, now totalling Rs 200.31 crore. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Shinde provided the final nod for the project, signaling the commencement of work on the redevelopment.

This initiative to redevelop Deekshabhoomi into an international tourist attraction not only fulfils a long-standing aspiration but also holds the promise of preserving and showcasing the rich cultural and historical heritage of the site to a global audience. It is expected to further solidify Deekshabhoomi’s significance in the realms of history, culture, and tourism.

