Crazy man molests woman, tries to kill her, jumps from 2nd floor of flat to escape

Nagpur: A crazy man not only molested a woman but also tried to kill her by strangulation in Koradi police jurisdiction on Friday night. Her shouts for help saved her as nearby residents caught the man who tried to escape by jumping from the second floor of the apartment. The accused, who was injured, has not been identified.

A resident of the Koradi area, the 40-year old woman was in her bedroom of her flat on June 22. At the same time, the unidentified man was peeping through the bedroom window slyly and watching the woman. However, she noticed him and chased him. The accused man was caught and after warning by the residents and shopkeepers no to do the heinous act again, the man was let off. The accused felt insulted and was raging to settle scores. On Friday, June 25, around 8.30 pm, the unidentified accused went to the flat of the woman and rang the doorbell. As soon as the woman opened the door, the accused pushed her back and closed the flat door from inside. Later, the accused man tried to kill the woman by strangulation with the help of her odhni. The woman somehow freed her from the clutches of the crazy man and shouted for help. Hearing her shrill cries, nearby residents rushed to the woman’s flat and caught the accused. However, when the residents were informing police about the incident, the accused man tried to escape by jumping from the second floor of the apartment and got injured.

Koradi Woman ASI Shobha, acting on the complaint of the victim woman, booked the unidentified man under Sections 307, 354(D), 450 of the IPC. Further probe is underway.