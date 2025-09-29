CR to run special trains for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din



Nagpur: With thousands of devotees expected at Deekshabhoomi for Dhammachakra Pravartan Din on October 2, Central Railway’s Nagpur Division has announced a slew of special trains connecting key cities across Maharashtra.

The services are designed to accommodate the anticipated rush, featuring 16 general coaches and two luggage-cum-guard vans per train. Passengers can book tickets conveniently via the UTS App.

Among the major services, the Nagpur-Pune special (Train No. 01215/01216) will depart Pune on October 1 and return the next night from Nagpur, stopping at Daund, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, and Ajni.

The CSMT-Nagpur special (01019/01020) will leave Mumbai on October 1 and return from Nagpur on October 2. Similarly, the Solapur-Nagpur special (01029/01030) will operate on both October 1 and 2, halting at key stations including Daund, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Bhusawal, Akola, and Wardha.

Short-distance specials have also been scheduled, including:

Nagpur-Nashik MEMU specials (01224 and 01226) from October 2-4

Nagpur-Akola specials (01132/01131) on October 2-3

Six trips of Nagpur-Bhusawal special (01214/01213) between October 1-4

Railway authorities have urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance and monitor live updates via the Indian Railways or NTES apps to avoid inconvenience.