CJI Bhushan Gawai’s Mother Kamlatai Gawai to Attend RSS Vijayadashami Event

Nagpur: Kamlatai Gawai, mother of Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gawai and wife of former Governor the late R.S. Gawai, will attend the upcoming Vijayadashami celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The information was shared by her son, Dr. Rajendra Gawai, who confirmed that she has accepted the Sangh’s invitation.

Clarifying the family’s position, Dr. Gawai emphasized that attending the program should not be seen as an endorsement of the RSS ideology. “Even in the past, respected Republican Party leader Rajabhau Khobragade and our father, the late Dadasaheb Gawai, had attended RSS programs in Nagpur. Participation in an event does not mean accepting their ideology,” he stated.

He added that Dadasaheb Gawai maintained close ties with leaders across parties, including former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Vidarbha stalwart Gangadhar Fadnavis, while firmly holding his independent ideology.

“We believe in maintaining friendships across lines, but our ideological stance remains unchanged. We stand for ‘Sarva Dharma Samabhava’ (harmony of all religions). We were with such values in the past, remain with them today, and will continue to do so in the future,” Dr. Gawai affirmed.

Responding to criticism on social media, he said, “Since Justice Bhushan Gawai’s elevation as Chief Justice of India, opposition voices have been targeting us deliberately. While some comments are positive, we do not give undue importance to criticism.”

Concluding his statement, Dr. Rajendra Gawai said, “Aaisahab (Kamlatai Gawai) has made her decision. As her son, I will fully stand by her choice.”