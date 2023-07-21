CR to house museum at Nagpur Railway Station

Nagpur: Central Railway is planning to restore the Nagpur Railway Station to its pristine glory. The plan is to ensure that the heritage value of the stone building remains intact. The Central Railways, on Thursday, got a green signal from Heritage Conservation Committee of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to undertake conservation measures.

The idea is to ensure that the station building would get back its original look, as it was during the British era. The railway station building is Grade-II heritage structure. During the ongoing modernisation process of Nagpur Railway Station, two additional buildings are going to come-up on each flank on the western side of the existing structure. That would take care of the need for space to house offices for the staff at the railway station. Hence, Central Railway had drafted a plan to remove the offices and other temporary structures inside the building.

Once the offices are shifted, the stone structure would be visible and since it has undergone certain defacement due to negligence over the years, permission from the Committee was mandatory. The Heritage Conservation Committee, at its meeting held on Thursday at NMC Headquarters in Civil Lines, noted the plan submitted by Central Railway and stamped its approval, said Pramod Gawande, Deputy Director, Town Planning, NMC.

Gawande said railways had outlined their plans to house a museum wherein material used at the start of railways in the country would be displayed. Alongside, photographs of those times, signal equipment and amphitheatre to stream a documentary is also planned by railway officials. At present, Railways have nearly disfigured the beauty of the sandstone structure of the station building in its need for offices. Much of the structure has disappeared behind the offices and restaurants and that would be restored once new buildings are constructed. The two new buildings and flyovers would complement the present structure, said Gawande further.

Pataleshwar Mandir’s gate to be restored

NMC’s Heritage Conservation Committee also approved a plan to restore the gate of Pataleshwar Mandir. Sharing details of the proposal, Pramod Gawande said that Gandhibagh Zone has plans to give a facelift to the entry gate of the temple. The gate is Grade-I heritage structure and is located at Mahal, and as per proposal, the paint is going to be taken off to restore its past glory. The plan is similar to one in execution of the Regal Talkies Gate on Sitabuldi main road. The cost is pegged at Rs 20 lakh.

