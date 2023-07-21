Vice President Dhankar in Nagpur on August 4

Nagpur: Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India, will be on a visit to Nagpur on August 4. He will grace the centenary celebrations of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and a programme of National Academy of Direct Taxes.

Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector, reviewed the preparations of the administration and issued appropriate instructions to the officials, in a meeting held on Thursday. He took stock of the responsibilities assigned to various departments.

The officials of Revenue, Police, Public Works departments, Airport Authority of India, and other agencies concerned as well as the officials of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and National Academy of Direct Taxes were present.

