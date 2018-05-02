CP Updhayay honours Nagpur cop Dhurve for Asian Swimming record

Nagpur: City Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay on Saturday felicitated Constable Sukhdev Dhurve, who along with his family set a new record by swimming 16 kilometres distance between Elephanta to Gateway of India in the relay system. The Dhurve family comprising Sukhdev, wife Vaishali, son Sarthak and nine-year-old daughter Tanvi has been named in the Asian Book of Records for achieving this feat.

Besides cash of Rs 50,000, Dhurve was presented with medal at the hands of the Top Cop. Dr Upadhayay also applauded Dhurve’s incredible efforts to keep the sportsmen in him alive despite maintaining his duties towards Nagpur Police Department.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Nilesh Bharne, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane, DCP HQ Vikram Sali, Senior PI Manoj Sutar, Head Clerk Naik, Bendre, Constable Rajesh Mishra also lauded Dhurve.