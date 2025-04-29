CP Dr. Ravindra Singal’s Surprise Night Patrol in Nagpur Draws Public Appreciation

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bid to strengthen on-ground policing and ensure public safety, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Singal conducted a surprise foot patrol across various high-traffic and densely populated areas of the city on Monday night, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The initiative received a positive response from the public, with many citizens expressing a sense of security and appreciation for the proactive approach.

Accompanied by police officers and constables, Dr. Singal covered several locations under the jurisdiction of Sadar, Sitabuldi, Tehsil, and Pachpaoli police stations. The patrol began at Meshram Chowk and moved through Gaddigodam, LIC Chowk (Sadar PS), Variety Square, Sitabuldi Main Road, Railway Station area, and Jyestha Chowk (Sitabuldi PS). In Tehsil limits, the team visited Geetanjali Talkies, Bhagwagar Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, Mominpura, and Golibar Chowk.

Gold Rate 28 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver / Kg 97,200 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In the Pachpaoli zone, the Commissioner walked through Khatik Chowk, Naik Talao, Bangladesh area, Mehndibagh, and Avale Babu Chowk, joined by Senior PI Baburao Raut, crime branch personnel, intelligence officers, and probationary officers.

At Gaddigodam Chowk, Dr. Singal inspected the area, which has been the subject of repeated public complaints. He personally inquired into illegally parked vehicles and people loitering unnecessarily. Later, at Sitabuldi’s Variety Square and Main Road, he instructed strict action against handcart vendors encroaching on footpaths and causing traffic disruptions.

Visit to Murder Site and Community Engagement

Dr. Singal also visited the site of a recent murder case on Nandgiri Road under Pachpaoli police limits. He reviewed the crime scene, interacted with local residents, and listened to their concerns. Additional patrolling was done in Prakash Pan Thela, Basod Chowk, Naik Talao, and the Hanuman Mandir area, with officers engaging directly with citizens.

Special Interaction with Youth and Library Initiative

During his patrol, Dr. Singal met a group of girls practicing self-defense. One student, Chaitali Pawnikar, expressed her aspiration to become an IAS officer and highlighted the lack of a public library in the area. Responding promptly, the Commissioner instructed senior officers and local stakeholders to initiate steps to establish a library at the earliest and asked to be informed once it was operational.

Firm Stand on Crime Prevention

Dr. Singal issued clear instructions to officers to ensure no harm comes to children or law-abiding citizens. He emphasized the importance of proactive measures by investigation teams and intelligence units, and demanded vigilant monitoring to prevent criminal activity in police station jurisdictions.

Community Policing with Purpose

The Commissioner’s visit aimed not only at cracking down on criminal elements but also at inspiring youth from local communities to integrate into mainstream society. Many residents welcomed the move and opined that such regular patrolling would significantly reduce crime rates.

Dr. Singal’s unexpected tour reportedly surprised local station heads and prompted all patrolling teams to raise their alertness. His on-ground inspection served not just to boost public confidence but also to set a strong example of discipline and accountability within the police force.

Advertisement