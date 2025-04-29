Nagpur CP Dr. Ravindra Singal Launches Special Initiative for Traffic Police Health and Safety

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant step towards the welfare of traffic police personnel, the Nagpur City Police Commissionerate today organized a special initiative focused on the health and safety of traffic police officers and staff. The event was held at Swagat Lawn between 2 PM and 3 PM.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singal personally distributed ‘Sun Care’ homeopathic medicines to protect officers from heatstroke and ‘shoulder reflector devices’ to improve visibility during night duties. A total of 550 traffic police personnel benefited from this initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Singal stated,

“Traffic officers and personnel perform critical duties, especially under harsh sunlight and during nighttime. It is crucial to consider their health and safety. Through this initiative, we are acknowledging their hard work and ensuring their physical and mental well-being.”

The initiative was conceptualized by Dr. Anil Sudame and actively supported by Mr. Pramod Pendke, Secretary of Maitri Parivar Sanstha, along with his team. Their contribution will help traffic police cope with the severe summer heat more effectively.

The event witnessed the presence of senior police officials including Additional CP (Crime) Mr. Sanjay Patil, Joint CP Mr. Nisar Tamboli, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mr. Archit Chandak, alongside a large gathering of traffic police officers.

Due to extreme summer conditions, many traffic personnel face health issues, making the distribution of ‘Sun Care’ medicines a timely and much-needed intervention. Additionally, the distribution of shoulder reflector devices is expected to significantly enhance their safety while managing traffic at night.

DCP (Traffic) Mr. Archit Chandak commented,

“Such initiatives focusing on the health and safety of our traffic police are essential, and more such programs will be organized in the future.”

The initiative has generated a wave of enthusiasm and boosted morale among traffic police personnel. Nagpur Police’s proactive approach towards officer welfare is expected to serve as an inspiring model for other police forces across the country, with further programs planned to strengthen police efficiency and safety.

