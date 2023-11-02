Gondia-Hyd flight extended to Tirupati

Nagpur: IndiGo Airlines, which has announced its service from Gondia to Hyderabad, has further provided connectivity to the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This is expected to attract more flyers, said a media report. The services would begin from December.

Connecting Gondia to different places is expected to draw more business for the airlines on the route. Gondia is close to Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and his known as the gateway to both central and eastern India, which also gives a strategic advantage.

Meanwhile, small towns in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, are set to have improved air connectivity. IndiGo Airlines has announced services from Birsi Airport in Gondia, and Belora airport in Amravati is expected to start commercial flights soon. Chandrapur, Karad, and Dhule airports are also undergoing major restructuring. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued tenders for revamping the Akola airport. Additionally, the Jalgaon airport is ready for services, awaiting operators. These developments aim to enhance regional connectivity in the State.

