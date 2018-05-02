CP Amitesh Kumar’s ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ draws overwhelming response in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a bid to interact with citizens and prompting police hierarchy to address their unresolved issues within considerable about of time, Nagpur Police Commissioner (CP) Amitesh Kumar on Thursday conducted ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ for Nagpurians. CP Kumar interacted with total 115 individuals during the programme held at Alankar Hall of Nagpur Police Headquarters (HQ) and assured them all the necessary help and guidance within his powers. All the Additional Police Commissioners, Deputy Police Commissioners, along with Assistant Police Commissioners and Police Inspectors of all the police stations within city boundaries were prominently present on this occasion.

While most complaints were related to property offences, significant amount of complaints had no links with Police Department. Even though, the Top Cop advice gullible citizens accordingly. CP Amitesh Kumar has directed all the respective Police Inspectors and Zonal DCPs to intervene into the matter and solve grievances of the citizens.

Around 3,100 complaints addressed by Nagpur Cops:

“Nagpur Police had received sum of 4,800 complaints from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Home Minister’s Office and directly from citizens. Out of which cops have addressed around 3,100 complaints. Even though, 700 complaints have been left but cops will work hard to resolve grievances of each and every individual,” assured CP Amitesh Kumar.

Cops have to file chargesheet within 90 days:

In bid to resolve citizen’s problems at earliest, now cops have to file chargesheet in the span of 90 days. And from now on only Police Sub-Inspectors and officials senior to that post will lead the investigations, informed CP Kumar.

– Shubham Nagdeve