Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Mar 24th, 2020

    COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur

    Nagpur: The coronavirus scare is real. If you still taking it lightly, you should rethink, before it is too late. In India, the cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly. The count nears to 500-mark. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, state and central governments are taking drastic measures to contain the spread. Many states, severely hit by the deadly virus are under curfew and lockdowns.

    People are asked to stay back at home, as malls, offices and public spaces are shut. But there are some, ‘covidiots’ who despite many warnings are loitering on the streets. Police officials have found the best way to tackle the situation. They are punishing those who are spotted roaming on the streets violating coronavirus lockdown protocol. Videos have gone viral on social media that shows cops punishing these covidiots for not abiding the restrictions during the pandemic.

    With the coronavirus outbreak in India, there came many instances showing people’s foolishness of not taking the situation seriously and doing precisely the opposite they have been asked to. The Janata Curfew on March 22, is the latest instance where people were seen gathering in massive rallies in various parts of the country, banging utensils. But cops are now in action!

    Videos have been uploaded on Twitter showing police officials punishing those who are breaking the lockdowns during the global crisis.

    In Nagpur watch the viral videos to know how cops are punishing the curfew violators.

    Watch the Videos:

    Happening Nagpur
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Video: Empty streets,transportation closed as Nagpur overwhelmingly support ‘Janata Curfew’
    Nagpur Crime News
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Over 1k booked for lockdown violations in Nagpur
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Group of bookies booked for demanding extortion in Sadar
    Maharashtra News
    कोरोनासाठी प्रशासन सज्ज, देखरेखीसाठी तालुका समिती गठीत
    कोरोनासाठी प्रशासन सज्ज, देखरेखीसाठी तालुका समिती गठीत
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    Hindi News
    कोरोना के खिलाफ लढाई मे महा मेट्रो का योगदान
    कोरोना के खिलाफ लढाई मे महा मेट्रो का योगदान
    गोंदिया : संपूर्ण जिले में धारा 144 लागू
    गोंदिया : संपूर्ण जिले में धारा 144 लागू
    Trending News
    492 COVID-19 cases in India, 9 deaths
    492 COVID-19 cases in India, 9 deaths
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Uddhav Thackeray imposes curfew in entire Maharashtra
    Featured News
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    Practice self-quarantine or face action, Addl Commissioner Bharne to citizens
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    On PM’s call, Nagpur breaks into applause at 5
    Trending In Nagpur
    COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur
    COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    कामगारांचे वेतन कपात करु नये पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांचे आवाहन
    रस्त्यांवरील बांधकाम साहित्य तातडीने उचलण्याचे आदेश
    रस्त्यांवरील बांधकाम साहित्य तातडीने उचलण्याचे आदेश
    ‘कोरोना’ रुग्णांच्या सेवेसाठी पुढाकार घ्या!
    ‘कोरोना’ रुग्णांच्या सेवेसाठी पुढाकार घ्या!
    आदेश झुगारुन काम सुरू ठेवणाऱ्या ठवकर, बजाज शोरूमवर लाखोंचा दंड
    आदेश झुगारुन काम सुरू ठेवणाऱ्या ठवकर, बजाज शोरूमवर लाखोंचा दंड
    Nagpur lockdown: IT firms allowed to work with 5pc staff
    Nagpur lockdown: IT firms allowed to work with 5pc staff
    जीवनश्यक वस्तुओ को बंद से बाहर रखा है – नितिन राउत
    जीवनश्यक वस्तुओ को बंद से बाहर रखा है – नितिन राउत
    Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal
    Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal
    Why social distancing is important- Dr.Juhi Gupta
    Why social distancing is important- Dr.Juhi Gupta
    Coronavirus scare: Nagpur Police punish curfew violators
    Coronavirus scare: Nagpur Police punish curfew violators
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145