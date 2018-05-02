COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in Nagpur

Nagpur: The coronavirus scare is real. If you still taking it lightly, you should rethink, before it is too late. In India, the cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly. The count nears to 500-mark. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, state and central governments are taking drastic measures to contain the spread. Many states, severely hit by the deadly virus are under curfew and lockdowns.

People are asked to stay back at home, as malls, offices and public spaces are shut. But there are some, ‘covidiots’ who despite many warnings are loitering on the streets. Police officials have found the best way to tackle the situation. They are punishing those who are spotted roaming on the streets violating coronavirus lockdown protocol. Videos have gone viral on social media that shows cops punishing these covidiots for not abiding the restrictions during the pandemic.

With the coronavirus outbreak in India, there came many instances showing people’s foolishness of not taking the situation seriously and doing precisely the opposite they have been asked to. The Janata Curfew on March 22, is the latest instance where people were seen gathering in massive rallies in various parts of the country, banging utensils. But cops are now in action!

Videos have been uploaded on Twitter showing police officials punishing those who are breaking the lockdowns during the global crisis.

In Nagpur watch the viral videos to know how cops are punishing the curfew violators.

Watch the Videos: