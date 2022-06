No entry at Nagpur airport without mask

Advertisement

Nagpur: Wearing of mask was made optional after the Covid pandemic subsided. However, once again Covid cases are increasing. In view of this, masks have been made mandatory at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Recently, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued instructions in this regard.

Apart from the passengers, masks have been made mandatory for officials, airlines employees, security personnel and other staff at the airport.

