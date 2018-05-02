COVID Vaccine Registration For All Adults Begins | Step-by-Step Guide Here

New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus crisis when the situation is going worse day by day, the Central government last week announced that the third phase of vaccination for all adults who are above the age of 18 will start from April 28, 2021 that is today. As per updates, the registration will start on the CoWin platform. The government has made it clear that there will be no walk-in for beneficiaries in the third phase.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted, “From May 1, all people above 18 years of age will be vaccinated under the third phase of vaccination. If you are 18+ then be ready. Registration for Covid vaccination will start soon. visit my:http://Cowin.gov.in.”

Later, MyGovIndia, citizen engagement platform of Government of India on Twitter, tweeted that registration for the third phase of vaccination will start from April 28.

“Don’t get misguided by rumours or news stating that registration for vaccination of 18+ citizens will start from 24th April 2021! The registrations will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Stay informed, stay safe! India Fights Corona,” MyGovIndia tweeted.

Apart from indigenous vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, Russian vaccine Sputnik V will also be added as an option at some centres in this phase of vaccination.

How to register at cowin.gov.in and app: Check step-by-step guide

1) Log on to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

2) Then an OTP will be sent to your mobile number via an SMS

3) After this,enter the OTP and click on the “verify” button

4) Once the OTP is validated, the “Registration of Vaccination” page will open up

5) Enter details required in the “Registration of Vaccination” page such as your photo ID proof. You will also be asked if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on ‘yes’ or ‘no’

6) Once the details are entered for registration, click “Register” button at the bottom right

7) After this, you will receive a confirmation message on successful registration. Once registration is done, you will be shown the “Account Details”.

In the past one week, several states including Kerala, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh announced free vaccination for all people above the age of 18.



