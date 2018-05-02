4 Patients Killed In Massive Fire At Private Hospital In Thane, 20 Evacuated

Thane: At least 4 patients died and several others are injured in fire at a private hospital in Thane, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. As per preliminary reports, the fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra area of Thane district in the wee hours on Wednesday. According to Thane police and fire brigade officials, more than 20 patients have been evacuated so far.

After hearing the news, Mumbra-Kalwa MLA and state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” he said

“So far there are reports of three persons dying in the fire. The police and municipal corporation will give the details shortly,” he said.

Issuing a statement, Thane Municipal Corporation said that today at around 03:40 AM, fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. “Two fire engines and one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital,” the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Speaking to news agency , one official said that there were no coronavirus patients in the hospital when the fire broke out. He added that 3 fire engines and five ambulances were rushed to the spot and the blaze has been extinguished. According to him, 20 patients including six in the intensive care unit were evacuated.

Local MLA and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was informed of the tragedy. “The family of each deceased will be given a compensation of Rs five lakh and those injured will get Rs one lakh each,” he added.

He also added that a high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to go into the cause of the fire. “The committee will comprise officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and also the police and medical officials,” he said.

Over 15 COVID-19 patients died after another fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital at Virar in the adjoining Palghar district on April 23.



