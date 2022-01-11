Covid takes toll in Nagpur city, district reports 799 fresh cases

Nagpur city had reported last death on August 12, 2021

Nagpur: After a gap of around 5-months several months, Nagpur city reported first causality to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Tuesday. The Nagpur District on Tuesday, detected 799 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death. In the last 24-hours, 232 persons successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

Out of total cases, 662 cases were reported from Nagpur city while 96 cases were cropped up in Nagpur rural. 41 cases were reported from outside the district.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases reached 4,99,358 and the number of deaths rose to 10,124. The sum of 4,84,510 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district dropped to 97.03% while active cases jumped to 4,724. .