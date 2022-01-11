Manja Menace: Nagpurians open helplines to rescue injured birds ahead of Makar Sankranti

Nagpur: As we all know Makar Sankranti Kite festival is round the corner and due to kite flying and the use of Chinese string(Manja) and glass-coated string(Manja) hundreds of birds get injured every year, some get help and are saved but all are not that lucky and die in pain.

Likewise every year Uttarayan request their members from Nagpur to volunteer for the rescue of birds found or trapped in kite string (Manja) anywhere in and around Nagpur. These birds will be taken to the Forest Department’s Transit Treatment Center at Seminary Hills for treatment and later on will be released when found fit to fly.

Anyone who finds any bird injured or trapped in the manja can volunteer or inform here:

#BirdHelpline

07122515306

(Area Throughout Nagpur )

Avinash Londhe

Admin BOV and Honorary Wildlife Warden Nagpur district.

+919422840223

Dr. Mayur Kate

07741033997

(Throughout Nagpur)

Dr. Bilal Ali

07743993750

(Throughout Nagpur)

Shirish Nakhle

(West Nagpur)

Ashish Kohale

09767443143

(Throughout Nagpur)

Swapnil Bodhane

09923891230

(Throughout Nagpur)

Kundan Hate Admin BOV and State Wildlife board member, Maharashtra State.

+919422840223

Throughout Nagpur.

Vinit Arora Admin Indian Wildlife, BOV and Srushti Pariyawarn Mandal.

9860062994

Area Throughout Nagpur.

Venkatesh Mudaliar Admin BOV and Srushti Pariyawarn Mandal.

+918329226184

Civil Lines and Dharmpeth Nagpur.

Deepshikha Mehra Admin (BOV)

09423403303

Area Katol road Ramdeobaba temple.

Percy Amroliwalla (BOV)

9823111653

Area Gorewada

Shrirang Kulkarni

9096387572

Throughout Nagpur.

Saurabh Sukhdeve (Indian Wildlife, BOV)

+919665995771

Hingna Road MIDC ,Wadi

Shubham Meshram

8446518280

West Nagpur

Hemant Khanolkar

8983761110

Central Nagpur

Sagar Vairagade

9960560187

Powergrid Residential Complex

Sampriti Nagar Nari Ring Road,Nagpur

#Campaign #SaveBirds