Manja Menace: Nagpurians open helplines to rescue injured birds ahead of Makar Sankranti

Nagpur: As we all know Makar Sankranti Kite festival is round the corner and due to kite flying and the use of Chinese string(Manja) and glass-coated string(Manja) hundreds of birds get injured every year, some get help and are saved but all are not that lucky and die in pain.
Likewise every year Uttarayan request their members from Nagpur to volunteer for the rescue of birds found or trapped in kite string (Manja) anywhere in and around Nagpur. These birds will be taken to the Forest Department’s Transit Treatment Center at Seminary Hills for treatment and later on will be released when found fit to fly.
Anyone who finds any bird injured or trapped in the manja can volunteer or inform here:
#BirdHelpline
07122515306
(Area Throughout Nagpur )
Avinash Londhe
Admin BOV and Honorary Wildlife Warden Nagpur district.
+919422840223
Dr. Mayur Kate
07741033997
(Throughout Nagpur)
Dr. Bilal Ali
07743993750
(Throughout Nagpur)
Shirish Nakhle
(West Nagpur)
Ashish Kohale
09767443143
(Throughout Nagpur)
Swapnil Bodhane
09923891230
(Throughout Nagpur)
Kundan Hate Admin BOV and State Wildlife board member, Maharashtra State.
+919422840223
Throughout Nagpur.
Vinit Arora Admin Indian Wildlife, BOV and Srushti Pariyawarn Mandal.
9860062994
Area Throughout Nagpur.
Venkatesh Mudaliar Admin BOV and Srushti Pariyawarn Mandal.
+918329226184
Civil Lines and Dharmpeth Nagpur.
Deepshikha Mehra Admin (BOV)
09423403303
Area Katol road Ramdeobaba temple.
Percy Amroliwalla (BOV)
9823111653
Area Gorewada
Shrirang Kulkarni
9096387572
Throughout Nagpur.
Saurabh Sukhdeve (Indian Wildlife, BOV)
+919665995771
Hingna Road MIDC ,Wadi
Shubham Meshram
8446518280
West Nagpur
Hemant Khanolkar
8983761110
Central Nagpur
Sagar Vairagade
9960560187
Powergrid Residential Complex
Sampriti Nagar Nari Ring Road,Nagpur
#Campaign #SaveBirds