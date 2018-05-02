Covid Scare: Nagpur doc ‘knowingly’ prescribes injection that’s impossible to get in city, even in country

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, a doctor of Dhantoli-based private hospital has prescribed an injection to Covid patient’s family that is impossible to get at the given time. Interestingly, the hospital administration was aware about the status of the prescribed injection. Despite the fact, hospital administration sent the family of the Covid patient on hunt of the essential Covid drug, that ultimately ended in vain.

According to sources, a 33-year-old man suffering from Covid was admitted to Dhantoli-based private hospital. On Thursday night, when his health deteriorated the doctor prescribed an injection— Itolizumab 100 mg — which is said to be worth ₹50,000. Despite knowing the current status of the injection, the administration handed over the prescription to patient’s wife. The latter then ran pillar-to-post to get the injection. From major healthcare institutions to various pharmaceutical agencies she contacted everyone and was willing to pay any amount for the injection but in vain.

When Nagpur Today contacted hospital administration in this connection, they expressed their virtue of admitting a patient with severe complications rather than elaborating on why did they prescribed an injection which isn’t available.

“When the patient was brought to the hospital his oxygen level was at 66. Under such circumstances, no hospital would have admitted the patient but we did. When the patient’s health deteriorated on Thursday night doctors had prescribed Itolizumab 100 mg,” they said and added, “Doctors had clue that this injection is not available in the market. However, it is the job of doctor to proscribe the medicine which is essential for patient.”



