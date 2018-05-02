Nagpur reports record 7,485 Covid-19 cases, 82 deaths

Nagpur: With 7,485 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in last 24-hours, Nagpur district reported new highest-single-spike, since the outbreak of the pandemic. In the day, total 82 people succumbed to the virus borne disease.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,598 were from rural areas and 4,879 cases from Nagpur city alone while eight cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 54 were reported from Nagpur city, eight deaths were registered from outside the district, while 20 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,58,418 while the number of deaths rose to 7,485.

In the day 6,531 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,87,302 Following which recovery rate is at 77.64%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 73,349 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



