Covid meet done, PM addresses virtual rally in WB

PM Narendra Modi back in election mode. Modi is addressing rallies in Suri, Malda, Berhampore, and Bhawanipur via video conferencing. “Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, I was busy in important meetings since this morning. I am connecting with you now through technology,” the PM said. “The elections are not just for a change in the govt, I can see the rise of an aspirational and optimistic West Bengal in these polls.

Be it villages or cities, I can see yearning for a better life, better education, better employment and better option everywhere. WB is waiting for governance where every department of the govt works honestly and carries out its duty. free of discrimination and full of harmony. Bengal is voting for such a govt.”

The Election Commission on Thursday banned roadshows, vehicle rallies, and public meetings of more than 500 people in West Bengal, noting that political parties and candidates were still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms during campaigning. Permissions already given for such events stood withdrawn, the Commission said.



