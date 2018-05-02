Covid recovery rate touches 91.73% in Nagpur district

Nagpur: The COVID-19 recovery rate in Nagpur district witnessed further improvement to 91.73 per cent. On Wednesday, active cases registered in the district were 4,727 of which 75 per cent patients are asymptomatic and under home isolation. The national recovery rate too is going up (90.85%) but the district still has an upper hand. District witnessed 458 persons becoming corona-free taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 86,751. Further, the number of new positive cases was 339 on Wednesday. Of these, 126 patients are from Nagpur rural and 213 from Nagpur city. With this, the cumulative tally of positive cases has reached 93,989.

On Wednesday, nine persons died of the virus of which 6 persons were from Nagpur city while 3 were residents of Nagpur rural. It has taken the cumulative number of deaths to 2,693.

In Vidarbha, the Covid recovery rate touched 90% mark for the first time while the fatality rate too slightly declined, even as fewer new cases came in as against discharged patients on Wednesday. With 1,380 Covid patients recovering in a day, 1,100 new cases were detected in the region while 27 patients passed away. The active case rate too remains well under 10%. This month, the new cases started dropping from the peak of 2,000-mark from October 2, when 2,082 were recorded. This came down to 658 two days ago, but it was blamed on low testing due to festivities. The highest recoveries, 3,435, too were reported on October 3 while after that numbers under this head have remained more than new cases.

On Wednesday, no death was reported from Wardha. Fatalities were reported from Bhandara (3), Gondia (1), Chandrapur (4), Gadchiroli (1), Amravati (1), Akola (2), Yavatmal (1), Buldhana (1) and Washim (1). Washim reported the lowest cases of the day at 8, out of 1,100. Bhandara (85), Wardha (33), Gondia (97), Chandrapur (228), Gadchiroli (118), Akola (26), Amravati (90), Yavatmal (52), Buldhana (21) and Washim (8). Similarly, among the 1,380 recoveries were Nagpur (458), Bhandara (78), Wardha (54), Gondia (123), Chandrapur (151), Gadchiroli (70), Akola (164), Amravati (153), Yavatmal (46), Buldhana (51) and Washim (32). The total Covid count is 1,69,934 now while 13,234 are active cases.