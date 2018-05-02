Chief Minister recommends Nominated Members directly to Governor- RTI

There are reports of unbecoming of the Government and the governor in the Maharashtra over the selection of 12 members nominated by the Governor which will be discussed after cabinet approval. While an RTI shows that their names can be recommended by the Chief Minister directly to the governor. In the documents provided to RTI Activist Anil Galgali, the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan had implemented those recommendations after sending the names of 12 members in 3 rounds. Chavan had recommended 6 names in the first round, 4 in the second round and 2 in the third round.

RTI activist Anil Galgali had sought a list of the names recommended and sanctioned names under the selection process of the governor nominee members in the last 15 years to the Chief Minister’s secretariat. The first appeal was filed by Anil Galgali on refusal to give information to the Chief Minister’s secretariat. In this appeal, the application was sent to the General Administration Department (GAD) stating that the application of the other department was not transferred due to ongoing pandemic.

The General Administration Department handed over 3 letters to Anil Galgali recommended by the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and a copy of the notification issued by the Government of Maharashtra.

While claiming not to be aware of the recommendations made earlier, the application of Galgali was transferred to the Governor’s secretariat.

The documents given to Anil Galgali clears that the Chief Minister recommends sending a list of 12 names at his level to the governor and after the governor’s approval, the government issues a notification.

According to Anil Galgali, there is a delay in recommending the name on behalf of the Government. Political parties always morally kill the basic objectives of members nomination by giving preference to the people belonging to political parties. Galgali has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding appointment of non-political people.