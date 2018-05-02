Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Aug 21st, 2020
    National News

    Covid patients aged 50+ can’t home-isolate: BMC

    BMC Mumbai

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has modified quarantine guidelines and made institutional isolation compulsory for all COVID-19 patients above 50 years of age from this week in a bid to bring down morality rate.

    According to the modified guidelines issued on August 19, all COVID-19 patients above 50 years with or without co-morbidities should be insisted to get admitted in COVID Care Centres, irrespective of symptoms.

    “No home isolation should be allowed,” reads th modified guidelines of the BMC.

    According to the civic body, the decision has been taken to curb the high morality rate among COVID-19 patients in the city. An analysis of data shows that mortality rate in patients in the 50 to 60 age group is very high.

    The BMC guidelines further stated that home isolation should be allowed only to those patients, who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, aged below 50 and are without any co-morbidity.

    As per the earlier guidelines in Mumbai, home isolation was recommended for patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, are below 60, do not have any co-morbidity and have separate toilet facility.

    The guidelines also directed the solid waste management department of the civic body to carry out sanitisation of premises and home at least once when a coronavirus case is detected in a housing society.

    “The home of the patient and common areas of (the housing society) should be sanitised,” said the BMC norms.

