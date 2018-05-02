Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Aug 21st, 2020

    In pics : NMC cracks down on encroachment in Awasthi Nagar

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Friday launched the crackdown on unauthorised markets posing inconvenience for citizens. The Anti-Encroachment Squad of NMC took stern action against the unauthorized shops in Awasthi Nagar.

    The roadside vendors, who occupy entire thoroughfare have been making it hard for citizens who find it difficult to move through cluttered roads.

    The citizens see this as an unnecessary nuisance and complained to authorities but no action was taken. However, flowing the directives of Municipal Commissioner the machinery has started to act against illegalities, the anti-encroachment Squads were in action on Friday with full might.

