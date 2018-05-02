Digitalization of Govt schemes must for MSME’s progress: Gadkari

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stressed the need for digitalizaion of Government schemes for ensuring development and progress of micro, small and medium industries in India. “If the schemes are digitalized, the schemes could be implemented successfully and transparently. The remedy for this lies in digitalization government schemes and digitized administration,” said the Minister while speaking at a discussion in a programme ‘Key to MSME’s progress’ organised on Sunday.

“Digitalization is a must for industries, commerce and business. E-marketing is the future of industries in India. As part of new e-governance initiatives Centre looks to develop a new e-market portal like Alibaba or Amazon that will compete with the global giants. Considering the massive turnovers and success by these two companies in the e-market, the MSME should also turn to e-marketing. This will lead to effective marketing. If marketing, production and government systems are digital, then the future deals, works could be done speedily and transparently,” Gadkari asserted.

The Union Minister further said that the small industries can now use proper software to boost their business. “Many industries use different kinds of software. But development of common software for all to use is necessary. The experts in the field could guide the marketing industries as well as the government,” hoped the Minister.

“The government is aiming to increase the total production by MSME from 30 percent to 40 percent in the country. Similarly, export is aimed at increasing from 48 percent to 60 percent and creation of five crore jobs,” Gadkari said.

Development of rural sector can help India become ‘Atmanirbhar’:

The Union Minister Gadkari said that the path to ‘Atmanirbhar’ India could be achieved through development of the country’s agriculture, adivasi and backward areas. Job creation in agriculture and rural parts will increase share in development. It will lead to strengthening of country’s economy in real sense, the Minister stated while speaking at a lecture series held at Fortune Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Summit

