Covid norms go for toss at Rajasthani Cultural Exhibition in Nagpur

Nagpur: Despite the Administration has barred public gathering of more than 50 people; Rajasthani Cultural Exhibition organised at Bishop Cotton School has been openly flouting Covid norms, informed Shahid Sharif, Chairman, RTE Action Committee. Sharif has also written a complaint via mail to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, in this connection.

As per the direction of NMC, not above 250 people’s has to gather in open ground as well as not above 50 people’s in a hall, then also the ceremony is performing from last some days at Bishop Cotton School ground near Liberty Cinema Theatre, Sharif wrote in a mail.

“On other side the NMC is prohibit also penalise on violation of direction issued for covid 19 .Thus it is clear violation of equality before law under fundamental rights confer by Constitution of India,” he said and urged the NMC chief to stop or prohibit the ceremony at Bishop Cotton school ground immediately.