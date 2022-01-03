Atharva Builder illegally breaks compound wall of Pyramid City 3 in Hudkeshwar

residents file FIR

Nagpur: In what it could be termed as ‘blatant dadagiri’ of builder lobby, Atharva Builder has illegally broken the compound wall of Pyramid City 3 in Hudkeshwar area between the intervening night of December 23 and 24. An FIR has been lodged in this connection with Hudkeshwar Police Station.

The occupants of Pyramid City 3 has levelled up an allegation against the Atharwa Builder that the latter had broken their compound wall sans valid permission of CHS merely to improve visibility of their shopping complex. Following which the residents approached Hudkeshwar Police Station and lodged an FIR against the accused builder.

Such intimidating behaviour of builders has been in the news in the recent times. Notably, Kachore Builder made it to news after he illegally broke the compounds of several residents in the Beltarodi area. Following which the cops had booked Kachore; however, he had managed to get anticipatory bail in this connection.