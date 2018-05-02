Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Oct 6th, 2020

    Covid cases arrested below 1 K a day, 23 reported dead

    Nagpur: With over 70,000 recoveries from novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), the Second Capital of the State continued to witness astonishing recovery rate. The Nagpur district on Tuesday reported 898 new Covid-19 positive cases and 23 patients succumbing to virus borne disease. With the latest update the tally now stands at 83,105.

    In the day 23 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2,682. From the total deaths 1949 deaths from the city and 467 from rural and rest 266 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    On Tuesday, 1425 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 70,760.

    After the fresh updates, a total of 9,656 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 85.15%.





