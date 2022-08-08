Covid-19: With drop in testing, fresh cases fall to 50 in Nagpur

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 50 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths on Monday. In the last 24-hours and 92 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 50 cases, 22 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 28 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 704 samples (585 RT-PCR and 119 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients stood at 1,186 (447 rural and 739 city).

