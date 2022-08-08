Finally time for Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, +Muhurat+ on Tuesday

Nearly 40 days after the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came in power in Maharashtra (June 30) , the much awaited Cabinet expansion is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) and there by putting to rest all speculations about the all important date in Mumbai tomorrow.

Thus Shinde and Fadnavis duo silenced the critics for the time being. There were reports earlier that the Cabinet expansion was subject to the Supreme Court ruling on disqualification of 16 MLas belonging to Shinde group for defying the whip of the then Legislative Party of Sena which attracted the 10th Schedule of the Anti-Defection Law.

This was filed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray group before the apex court and obviously opposed by Shinde group..Though the apex court initially fixed July 11 as date for hearing but it was postponed and finally after two-days hectic argument from both sides the Three Judge bench decided to give verdict on July 8 (Tomorrow) but will do it on July 12.

Many experts from the field of legal, constitutional, media, bureaucrats and politicians were of the opinion that Cabinet expansion is subject to the Court ruling. If the 16 MLAs who rebelled against Thackeray are disqualified by the SC, the entire scenario will change.

However the Shinde-Fadnavis government has decided to go ahead with the proposed Cabinet expansion tomorrow which will pave the way for smooth functioning of the government. In the absence of a full fledged cabinet, the working had come to a standstill virtually. Let us wait till tomorrow.

…Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

