Covid-19 vaccination camp by Nagpur Ladies Circle 50

Nagpur: A Covid-19 Vaccination Camp is being organised by Nagpur Ladies Circle 50 at Prarthana Bhavan Hall of Durga Mata Mandir, Chhaoni, Katol Road. The camp will be organised on July 22 or 23 subject to availability of vaccines.

A delegation comprising Nidhi Poddar, Secretary, Nagpur Ladies Circle 50, Amit Poddar and Laxmikant Thombre, Trustee, Durga Mata Mandir, Chhaoni, along with senior Corporator Sunil Agrawal met the Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari on Tuesday. The delegation sought permission to organize Covid-19 Vaccination Camp at Durga Mandir Hall. The Mayor gave his consent to the camp subject to availability of vaccines on either July 22 or 23. NMC will provide all help in this camp.

All citizens of age 18+ desirous of getting 1st & 2nd dose of Covishield vaccine can avail this opportunity, said Nidhi Poddar in a press release.

Interested people can contact phone 93737-96000 for more information.