Youth ends life by jumping into Futala Lake in full public view

Nagpur: A youth ended his life by jumping into Futala Lake in full public view on Wednesday morning. Nearby people pulled him out but it was too late. The reason behind the young man taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far.

The deceased, Avinash Sudip Walde (22), was resident of Control Wadi, Ambedkar Nagar, near Ganesh Square.

On Wednesday, around 9 am, Avinash jumped into Futala Lake in a bid to commit suicide. However, nearby people acted swiftly and pulled him out of the water. He was taken Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but doctors declared him brought dead on admission. The efforts of the people to save Avinash proved futile. The reason behind the young man taking the extreme step could not be ascertained so far.

Ambazari API Suryavanshi, based on information provided by Sudip Fulchand Walde (48), registered a case of accidental death and launched an in-depth probe into the matter.