Covid-19: Nagpur continues to touch 2K mark in a day, 48 die

Nagpur: The rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases continue to scare the citizens as well as the administration as Nagpur on Tuesday registered around 2K fresh cases. As many as 1957 came to the fore while 48 patients succumbed to the virus borne disease on Tuesday taking the over all cases of Nagpur district to 55,430, while death toll moved up to 1753.

Of the total 1753 deaths, 1321 deaths took place in the city and 275 patients were from rural Nagpur and rest 175 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,344 including 5757 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

The sliver lining is the astonishing recovery rate. Significant numbers of recovered patients were also seen today as 1666 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 42,333 The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 76.37%.