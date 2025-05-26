COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra reports 43 new cases, active cases stand at 209 now

Advertisement



Mumbai: As COVID-19 numbers rise in India, Maharashtra reported 43 news cases on Sunday, May 26, taking the total number of active cases to 209 in the State alone. However, doctors assure patients that the variant is behaving like any other virus and there is no cause for panic. The variants NB.1.8.1 and NB.7 are currently “under observation” and has no serious cause of concern with mild and subtle symptoms.

Kerala, Delhi NCR and Karnataka have also witnessed a surge in the number of cases. The nation-wide tally is now up by nearly 50 cases taking the COVID-19 cases in India to 257. The first death in Karnataka has been reported of an 85-year-old male in a Whitefield hospital who suffered multiple organ failure just days after his test came positive on Saturday. More than 30 cases were recorded in Bengaluru alone which was followed by a COVID testing mandate issued by the Karnataka government for individuals with respiratory issues.

Four more people tested positive for Covid-19 in West Bengal, taking the count of active cases to 11, a health department official said on Monday. The patients with breathing-related issues have been undergoing treatment at state-run and private hospitals, he said, adding that most of these cases were reported from Kolkata and its suburbs. “These patients are under observation. The number of patients who tested positive for the contagion was seven till Saturday. Four more cases were reported till Sunday evening,” a news agency reported.

With mild and subtle symptoms, this variant is seen to be affecting unvaccinated adults. A 21-year-old man from Thane with diabetes tested positive. Health officials revealed that ketoacidosis was the leading cause of his fatality making him the fourth patient in Greater Mumbai to test positive and lose his life. The other victims were senior citizens above 84-years of age.

No cause for concern, but remain cautious – say experts

Experts have advised citizens to remain alert of symptoms like common cold, nasal congestion, headaches, muscular cramps, nausea and fevers. While the COVID-19 variant has shown mild symptoms so far, experts advise getting tested in case they persist over 3-4 days. While a RT PCR has a 99% accuracy, a home rapid antigen test can also be used for faster diagnosis.

