RSS conducts impressive Pathsanchalan in Nagpur

As RSS centenary nears, Sarsanghchalak Dr Bhagwat Calls for Dharmic revolution and united Hindu society

Nagpur: With the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) approaching this Vijayadashami, the organisation showcased its trademark discipline and unity through a meticulously conducted Pathsanchalan in Nagpur on Sunday, involving participants of the Karyakarta Vikas Varg-2. The event, split into two routes from Reshimbagh’s Hedgewar Smruti Mandir, was observed by senior Sangh officials and dignitaries at Tiranga Chowk.

Vision for the future: Interview with Dr Mohan Bhagwat

In a reflective conversation ahead of the centenary year, RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat offered key insights into the Sangh’s 100-year journey and its roadmap for Bharat’s future:

1. The journey of 100 Years: From obscurity to nationwide impact

Dr Bhagwat credited RSS founder Dr K.B. Hedgewar’s clear vision for sowing the seeds of an enduring movement at a time when society offered little support. Despite early opposition and no resources, the Sangh grew into a movement that, by the 1990s, had proved its ability to influence and guide national governance through values of discipline, service, and unity.

2. Key milestones that shaped RSS

• Partition & 1950 Ban: RSS helped protect Hindus during Partition and emerged stronger after facing a government ban.

• The Emergency (1975): RSS’s role in restoring democracy elevated its national credibility.

• Mass Movements: Ekatmata Yatra, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan, and social outreach during Vivekananda Sardhshati helped RSS expand its influence across diverse sections of society.

3. Panch Parivartan: Five transformations for social awakening

In its centenary year, RSS is focused on Panch Parivartan — a vision of transformation through everyday life and values:

• Samajik Samarasta (Social Harmony): Promote equal access and respect for all in religious and public life.

• Kutumb Prabodhan (Family Enlightenment): Reinforce family values as a foundation for national character.

• Paryavaran (Environmental Consciousness): Foster eco-friendly habits like tree planting and reduced plastic use.

• Swa (Selfhood): Encourage Swadeshi living — in food, dress, language, and commerce — with a confident, self-reliant outlook.

• Civic Duties: Uphold laws, constitutional values, and public etiquette through personal example.

4. Vision 2047: Bharat as Vishwaguru

Dr Bhagwat emphasized that the goal is not just a self-reliant Bharat, but a world guided by Dharmic values. By 2047 — when India celebrates 100 years of Independence — Bharat must emerge as a Vishwaguru (global mentor). A dharmic world order, rooted in truth, compassion, austerity, and unity, must replace the materialist chaos seen today.

5. Call to Hindu society: Time to awaken

Dr Bhagwat urged all sections of Hindu society to rise above selfishness, caste, and class divisions and live lives guided by Dharma. He clarified that this Dharma isn’t just about religion, but about a way of life rooted in higher values.

“The world has seen revolutions in science and industry. Now, it waits for a Dharmic revolution. Hindu society must lead the way,” he said.

