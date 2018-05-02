Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 19th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19

    Government of India announces a Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination from 1st May*

    Government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time: PM

    Several important decisions taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pricing, Procurement, Eligibility and Administration of vaccines being made flexible in Phase 3 of the World’s Largest Vaccination drive

    All stakeholders given flexibility to customise to local needs

    Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19

    Vaccine manufacturers incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players

    Vaccine manufacturers empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to State Govts. and in the open market at a pre-declared price

    States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same

    GoI Vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years


    Trending In Nagpur
    COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is very dangerous: Nitin Raut
    COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is very dangerous: Nitin Raut
    Nagpur records highest single-day deaths at 113; 6364 fresh cases, active Cases 70,397
    Nagpur records highest single-day deaths at 113; 6364 fresh cases, active Cases 70,397
    NMC’s Hanuman Nagar Zone records most Covid-19 cases on Sunday
    NMC’s Hanuman Nagar Zone records most Covid-19 cases on Sunday
    Decision on strict lockdown in Maha in 2 days
    Decision on strict lockdown in Maha in 2 days
    Dr Anees Ahmed seeks financial package for business community
    Dr Anees Ahmed seeks financial package for business community
    Supply 10,000 Remdesvir doses to Nagpur urgently: HC state govt
    Supply 10,000 Remdesvir doses to Nagpur urgently: HC state govt
    वर्धा में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के पास ही जंबो हॉस्पिटल भी होगा तैयार : डॉ. नितिन राऊत
    वर्धा में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के पास ही जंबो हॉस्पिटल भी होगा तैयार : डॉ. नितिन राऊत
    Two cricket bookies nabbed during raid at flat in Ganeshpeth
    Two cricket bookies nabbed during raid at flat in Ganeshpeth
    गडकरी के प्रयास से भिलाई से नागपुर पहुंची 16 टन ऑक्सीजन की पहली ट्रिप
    गडकरी के प्रयास से भिलाई से नागपुर पहुंची 16 टन ऑक्सीजन की पहली ट्रिप
    Gadkari move to reduce deaths in road mishaps by 50% in 4 years
    Gadkari move to reduce deaths in road mishaps by 50% in 4 years
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145