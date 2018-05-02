Government of India announces a Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination from 1st May*

Government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time: PM

Several important decisions taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pricing, Procurement, Eligibility and Administration of vaccines being made flexible in Phase 3 of the World’s Largest Vaccination drive

All stakeholders given flexibility to customise to local needs

Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19

Vaccine manufacturers incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players

Vaccine manufacturers empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to State Govts. and in the open market at a pre-declared price

States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same

GoI Vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years



