AICTE-ISTE Approved Online 3rd International Conference at GWCET

Department of Electrical Engineering, Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology (GWCET) in association with Internal Quality Assessment Cell (IQAC), GWCET has organized an AICTE – ISTE Approved online 3rd International Conference on “Science, Engineering & Technology” from 7th February 2022 to 9th February 2022.

The conference talk was streamed on Zoom Application. Eminent Speakers from various parts of globe are invited for this Online International Conference.

The Chief Guest for the Inaugural function of this conference is Dr Manoj Daigavane, Joint Director, Directorate of Technical Education, Regional Office ,Nagpur.

Later in conference, Dr Geev Mokryani, Associate Professor from University of Bradford, United Kingdom, Dr Vijay Nimbarte from Max Planck Institute of Medical Research, Germany, Mr. Raghunathan Karthik, Senior Scientist, CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur and Dr Sant Sharan Pathak, Ex Professor, IIT Kharagpur will be sharing their knowledge on various topics related to recent technology.

Dr. Salim Chavan, Principal, GWCET is the Convener of the Online International Conference and the conference is being Co-ordinated by Mr. Avishkar. V. Wanjari, Head of Electrical Engineering Department.

Hon. Dr. Suhasini Wanjari, President, Amar Sewa Mandal, Hon. Adv. Abhijit Wanjari, MLC and Secretary Amar Sewa Mandal, Hon.Dr. Smeetaa. A. Wanjarri, Senate Member RTMNU & Treasurer, Amar Sewa Mandal are encouraging and guiding the committee members for successful conduction of the conference.

Dr. Sunil Ikharkar, Prof. Ashwini. S. Deshmukh, Prof. Manoj Wairalkar, Prof. Mohammad Imran Khan, Prof. Ravi Wakodikar, Prof. Ashish .P .Nayak and Prof. Leena. A. Yelmule are the Organising Team Members who are working hard for the successful conduction of the International Conference.