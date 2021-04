Nagpur reports 3,758 cases, 54 deaths

Nagpur: The Nagpur District reported 3,758 new novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 57 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. With 3,305 discharged patients in the day, the total recovered patients have crossed 2 lakh mark and now stand at 2,01,916 (including home isolation recoveries).

With the latest update, the total number of cases has reached to 2,48,883 while the number of deaths rose 5,438.