Bhoyar takes charge as NIT Trustee

Nagpur: The Chairman of NMC’s Standing Committee Prakash Bhoyar, who is also ex-officio Trustee of Nagpur Improvement Trust, took charge as NIT Trustee on Monday.

In a small function held at NIT, Deputy Mayor Manisha Dhavde, MLAs Krishna Khopde, Vikas Kumbhare, Estate Committee Chairman Rajendra Kusre, Dhantoli Zone Chairperson Vandana Bhagat, former chairperson Vishakha Bante and others welcomed and congratulated Bhoyar on assuming charge as NIT Trustee.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhoyar expressed confidence that all pending development projects would be completed with coordination and cooperation between NMC and NIT.



