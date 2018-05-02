Weather Man predicts thunderstorm, lightning in Nagpur on April 9, 10

Nagpur: Though the days are turning warmer day by day, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorm and lighting in Vidarbha including Nagpur on April 9 and 10. Very light to light rainfall has also been predicted at isolated places in the regions. The weather in Nagpur is likely to remain mainly dry except on the two days.

The Weather Man warned of heat wave condition in Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, and Buldhana on April 7, 9 and 10. The towns are also likely to be hit by very light to light rainfall on some days during the week.

The change of weather is likely to provide some relief from scorching day temperature for couple of days and the temperature will increase again.

Winds have become light and variable and also lack continuity. This is indicating some weather activity in the offing and quite likely Vidarbha region will have a thunderstorm around April 7, 9 and 10 at some towns in Vidarbha.



