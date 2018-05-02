Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    COVID-19: Police to issue passes for inter-district travel

    Nagpur, Apr 4 (PTI) In a major relief during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Maharashtra police will now issue passes for inter-district travel to people in need.
    In an order issued on Friday, special Inspector General of Police (Spl IGP) Milind Bharambe directed all police units to issue inter-district travel passes to citizens who are in need.

    The order also directed officials not to intercept vehicles transporting commodities and ensuring their smooth movement.

    Bharambe issued the order after observing the high demand for online passes at the Director General of Police”s (DGP) office.

    Bharambe directed concerned superintendents of police (SPs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to issue travel passes after verifying reasons cited in people”s applications.

    Moreover, persons who wish to travel outside the state will have to contact the DGP”s office in Mumbai, the order stated.

