    Published On : Sat, Apr 4th, 2020

    Coronavirus Nagpur Update : No News Cases, 47 new patients in Maha, total 537

    Nagpur: With as many as 47 persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the figure of such patients in the state jumped to 537 on Saturday, officials said.

    Meanwhile in Nagpur no new positive patients has been reported till saturday morning.

    The number of such patients till Friday night was 490, they said.

    As per the updates given by the public health department, in Mumbai there are 28 new patients in the last 12 hours, 15 in the Mumbai metropolitan region (excluding Mumbai), two in Pune and one each in Amravati and Pimpri Chinchwad.

