    Published On : Mon, May 31st, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur reports 319 fresh cases, 6261 active cases

    Nagpur: The Nagpur district on Monday reported 319 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 10 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 829 people successfully recovered from the virus borne disease, taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 4,59,442.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 126 were from rural areas and 190 cases from Nagpur city alone while 3 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, six were reported from Nagpur city, 3 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 1casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

