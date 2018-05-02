Covid-19: Nagpur tics 1126 new cases, 44 deaths, active cases at 15,937

Nagpur: The district on Thursday again marked more recoveries than fresh cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) in a single day. As many as 1505 patients were successfully treated, while 1126 new cases with 44 patients succumbed to Covid-19.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 15,937.

With the latest development, the tally have rose to 71,616, while death toll moved up to 2261. Of the total deaths, 1,672 deaths took place in the city and 375 from rural and rest 214 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

Wednesday again marked 1K+ recoveries as 1,505 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 53,418 (including recoveries at home isolation). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 74.59%.