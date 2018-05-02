Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Sep 24th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur tics 1126 new cases, 44 deaths, active cases at 15,937

    Nagpur: The district on Thursday again marked more recoveries than fresh cases of novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) in a single day. As many as 1505 patients were successfully treated, while 1126 new cases with 44 patients succumbed to Covid-19.
    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 15,937.

    With the latest development, the tally have rose to 71,616, while death toll moved up to 2261. Of the total deaths, 1,672 deaths took place in the city and 375 from rural and rest 214 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    Wednesday again marked 1K+ recoveries as 1,505 persons got free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 53,418 (including recoveries at home isolation). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 74.59%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    आरोपियों की दहशत खत्म करने के लिए करवाई थी अर्धनग्न अवस्था में परेड, कमिश्नर ने दिए जांच के आदेश
    आरोपियों की दहशत खत्म करने के लिए करवाई थी अर्धनग्न अवस्था में परेड, कमिश्नर ने दिए जांच के आदेश
    Covid-19: Nagpur tics 1126 new cases, 44 deaths, active cases at 15,937
    Covid-19: Nagpur tics 1126 new cases, 44 deaths, active cases at 15,937
    स्वत:सह इतरांच्या सुरक्षेसाठी ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’चे पालन करा
    स्वत:सह इतरांच्या सुरक्षेसाठी ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’चे पालन करा
    शेतकरी विरोधी कायदे केंद्राने मागे घ्यावेत- देवेंद्र वानखेड़े
    शेतकरी विरोधी कायदे केंद्राने मागे घ्यावेत- देवेंद्र वानखेड़े
    मेडिकल फीडर मेनचे १२ तासांचे शटडाऊन शुक्रवार २५ सप्टेंबर रोजी
    मेडिकल फीडर मेनचे १२ तासांचे शटडाऊन शुक्रवार २५ सप्टेंबर रोजी
    भंडारा येथे आरटीपीसीआर प्रयोगशाळेला मंजूरी- आरोग्यमंत्री राजेश टोपे
    भंडारा येथे आरटीपीसीआर प्रयोगशाळेला मंजूरी- आरोग्यमंत्री राजेश टोपे
    कोव्हिड पॉझिटिव्ह आईकडून गर्भातील बाळाला धोका नाही
    कोव्हिड पॉझिटिव्ह आईकडून गर्भातील बाळाला धोका नाही
    ATM thefts in Wadi, Nandanvan; 2 from Haryana arrested
    ATM thefts in Wadi, Nandanvan; 2 from Haryana arrested
    “How Do I Do It?” Online Webinar series by Indian Society of Anesthesiologists (ISA) Nagpur City Branch
    “How Do I Do It?” Online Webinar series by Indian Society of Anesthesiologists (ISA) Nagpur City Branch
    Rs 2.05 lakh gold jewellery stolen from house in Vasant Nagar
    Rs 2.05 lakh gold jewellery stolen from house in Vasant Nagar
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145