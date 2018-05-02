Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Sep 16th, 2020

    Covid-19: ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sat-Sun in Nagpur

    Nagpur: As the novel Corona Virus cases surged following easing of curbs here, civic authorities on Wednesday announced a ‘Janta Curfew’ in the Second Capital of the State on Saturday and Sunday to contain the spread of the infection.

    Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, announced the imposition of ‘Janta Curfew’ on Saturday and Sunday for next two weeks in the city, but said essential services will remain functional during the period. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the Civic Administration here.

    Nagpur Mayor, Sandip Joshi in a meeting said that NMC Chief shall write State Government in this regards. The administration has also appealed to citizens to participate and support the Janta Curfew and change their behaviour and help break the coronavirus transmission chain.

