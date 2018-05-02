Covid-19: ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sat-Sun in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the novel Corona Virus cases surged following easing of curbs here, civic authorities on Wednesday announced a ‘Janta Curfew’ in the Second Capital of the State on Saturday and Sunday to contain the spread of the infection.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, announced the imposition of ‘Janta Curfew’ on Saturday and Sunday for next two weeks in the city, but said essential services will remain functional during the period. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the Civic Administration here.

Nagpur Mayor, Sandip Joshi in a meeting said that NMC Chief shall write State Government in this regards. The administration has also appealed to citizens to participate and support the Janta Curfew and change their behaviour and help break the coronavirus transmission chain.