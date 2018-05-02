Covid-19: Nagpur sees further improvement in recovery, deaths still concern

City detects 5,859 fresh cases, 89 deaths



Nagpur: The district reported 5,859 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 89 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 5,921 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 2,95,617.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,182 were from rural areas and 3,660 cases from Nagpur city alone while 10 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 54 were reported from Nagpur city, 10 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 25 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,79,980 while the number of deaths rose to 7,025.

In the day 5,130 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,95,617. Following which recovery rate is at 77.80%.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 77,338 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation



