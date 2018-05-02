Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 26th, 2021

    Covid-19: Nagpur sees further improvement in recovery, deaths still concern

    City detects 5,859 fresh cases, 89 deaths

    Nagpur: The district reported 5,859 fresh novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 89 fatalities in last 24-hours. In the day, total 5,921 successfully recovered from the virus borne disease. Taking the numbers of cumulative recovered to 2,95,617.

    As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 2,182 were from rural areas and 3,660 cases from Nagpur city alone while 10 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 54 were reported from Nagpur city, 10 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 25 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

    With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 3,79,980 while the number of deaths rose to 7,025.

    In the day 5,130 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 2,95,617. Following which recovery rate is at 77.80%.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 77,338 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation


    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोनाच्या दुसऱ्या लाटेत कामठी तालुक्यातील लोकप्रतिनिधींची उदासीन भूमिका
    कोरोनाच्या दुसऱ्या लाटेत कामठी तालुक्यातील लोकप्रतिनिधींची उदासीन भूमिका
    Covid-19: Nagpur sees further improvement in recovery, deaths still concern
    Covid-19: Nagpur sees further improvement in recovery, deaths still concern
    Mayor welcomes “Golden Girl” Alfiya Pathan at Nagpur Railway Station
    Mayor welcomes “Golden Girl” Alfiya Pathan at Nagpur Railway Station
    नागरिकांच्या सतर्कतेसाठी पोलीस करताहेत जीवाचे रान
    नागरिकांच्या सतर्कतेसाठी पोलीस करताहेत जीवाचे रान
    दहन घाटावरील लाकडांचे शुल्क ऐच्छिक करा
    दहन घाटावरील लाकडांचे शुल्क ऐच्छिक करा
    महामारी में भी चमकुगिरी : ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर के साथ पदाधिकारी और नेता खिंचा रहे है फ़ोटो
    महामारी में भी चमकुगिरी : ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर के साथ पदाधिकारी और नेता खिंचा रहे है फ़ोटो
    सीसीसी : होटल को ‘हाँ’ तो अस्पतालों को ‘ना’
    सीसीसी : होटल को ‘हाँ’ तो अस्पतालों को ‘ना’
    रेमडेसिवीरचा घोटाळा ‘बोफोर्स’ आणि ‘कोलगेट’ कांडपेक्षाही मोठा : तिवारी
    रेमडेसिवीरचा घोटाळा ‘बोफोर्स’ आणि ‘कोलगेट’ कांडपेक्षाही मोठा : तिवारी
    Road rage prompts two juveniles to kill man in Pachpoli
    Road rage prompts two juveniles to kill man in Pachpoli
    Inmates attack notorious criminal Roshan Sheikh in Nagpur Central Jail
    Inmates attack notorious criminal Roshan Sheikh in Nagpur Central Jail
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145